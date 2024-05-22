Why Was Jared Padalecki-starrer Walker Canceled At The CW?

The CW has canceled Jared Padalecki-starrer crime drama Walker after four seasons. The series, a reboot of the 1990s Western drama Walker, Texas Ranger, premiered in 2021 and became the most-watched series on the network.

Over the last few days, there have been speculations about the show’s cancellation, with no renewal announced and the series’ sets dismantled. The CW finally confirmed the development on Tuesday, leaving fans disappointed. So why was Walker cancelled despite a good viewership? Read on to find out.

The Reason Behind Walker Being Canceled at The CW

The CW’s change of programming strategy is the primary reason behind Walker’s cancellation. The network has largely moved away from scripted programming since it changed ownership from CBS and Warner Bros. to Nexstar. The CW now primarily focuses on non-scripted content, sports, and low-cost foreign series.

Walker was one of the last scripted shows aired on the network before Nexstar. The cost of production was higher than that of other The CW shows, which led to the network’s decision to axe the series.

Announcing the cancellation, The CW said, “We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers of ‘Walker’ for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

Jared Padalecki Posts a Heartfelt Statement

Walker star Jared Padalecki announced the news on his Instagram with an emotional statement. “It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off,” wrote the actor, adding, “I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible.”

The series revolved around Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a legendary Texas Ranger who returned home two years after his wife’s death following an undercover assignment. Developed by Anna Fricke, the show also starred Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Ashley Reyes, Justin Johnson Cortez, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Odette Annable, Mitch Pileggi, and Jeff Pierre.

Walker is currently airing its fourth season on The CW. The season finale, which will now serve as the series finale, is scheduled to air on June 26th.

