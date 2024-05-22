When Dom premiered in 2021 on Prime Video, it became the first original Brazilian series to be streamed on the platform. Now, after three years and multiple awards, the crime drama is ending with its third and final season.

The series tells the real-life story of Pedro Dom, a Brazilian gangster who specializes in robbing luxury homes in Rio de Janeiro, and his police officer father, who wants to protect his son from himself. As the show heads toward its conclusion, stakes are high in season 3, with Dom inching closer to his death.

When will Dom Season 3 be Released on Prime Video?

Dom Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, May 24th, 2024. While the number of episodes in the final season has not been officially announced, it is expected to follow the previous seasons’ example and feature eight episodes. To watch the show, audiences must subscribe to Prime Video, the subscription plans for which begin at $8.99 per month.

What will happen in Dom Season 3?

Any second could be the last for Pedro Dom in the final season of the series, as both the police and drug dealers are hunting him down. While Perdo finds harbor in Rocinha, Victor struggles with lung cancer but still wants to go to any extent to save his son. Even as things look grim, the father-son duo does not lose hope.

Amazon’s official synopsis of Dom Season 3 reads, “In this final season of Dom, the countdown has started, and our protagonists are even closer to death. On one side, Pedro finds shelter in Rocinha, the biggest favela in Rio, trying to run away from the police but at the same time threatened by drug dealers. On the other, Victor Dantas, aware of his son’s situation, has to cope with lung cancer and is doing everything in his power in a last attempt to save Pedro.”

Who Stars in Dom Season 3?

Gabriel Leone and Flávio Tolezani reprise their roles as Pedro Dom and Victor Dantas, respectively, for one last time in the final season. The show also stars Laila Garin as Marisa Dantas, Dhonata Augusto as Rodolfo Quinado, Murilo Sampaio as Colibri, Renato Livera as Roberto Ramalho, and Raquel Villar as Jasmin dos Santos. The rest of the cast includes Adriano de Jesus, Polliana Aleixo, Dalton Vigh, and Aline Borges.

Is There a Trailer for Dom Season 3?

Prime Video launched the official trailer for Dom Season 3 in April this year. You can watch it here:

