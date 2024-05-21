After three thrilling seasons, Paramount+’s Evil is reaching its conclusion with its fourth and final season. The critically acclaimed horror series follows three individuals from starkly different backgrounds who investigate supernatural incidents, as tasked by the Catholic Church.

In order to give the show a proper farewell, the final season will be bigger than the previous installments, with the most number of episodes. Excited about how things are going to end up in the finale? Here is all you need to know about Evil Season 4.

Evil Season 4: When will New Episodes be Released?

Evil Season 4 is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. While the season was initially supposed to have 10 episodes, Paramount+ later ordered four bonus episodes to conclude the series. The season will be released weekly, with one new episode airing every Thursday from May 23rd to August 22nd, 2024.

Here is when each episode will be released:

Episode 1: May 23rd, 2024

Episode 2: May 30th, 2024

Episode 3: June 6th, 2024

Episode 4: June 13th, 2024

Episode 5: June 20th, 2024

Episode 6: June 27th, 2024

Episode 7: July 4th, 2024

Episode 8: July 11th, 2024

Episode 9: July 18th, 2024

Episode 10: July 25th, 2024

Episode 11: August 1st, 2024

Episode 12: August 8th, 2024

Episode 13: August 15th, 2024

Episode 14: Series Finale: August 22nd, 2024

Evil Season 4: What is the Story of the Final Season?

Kristen Bouchard, David Acosta, and Ben Shakir are going to face some new intriguing cases in the final season, while also dealing with their personal struggles. The official synopsis of the fourth season reads, “Kristen, David, and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches, and an evil relic.” The official trailer of the season further gives a glimpse of what to expect from the finale, which can be checked out below:

Evil Season 4: Who Stars in the Show?

The main cast members will be reprising their roles in the new season, including Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, and Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir. The rest of the cast includes Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard, and Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard.

