Apple TV+ has set the premiere date for its new comedy-adventure series Time Bandits, an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name. Headlined by Friends star Lisa Kudrow, the series is described as an ‘unpredictable journey through time and space’ that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

The show follows an 11-year-old history geek, Kevin, who tags along with a group of thieves on a mission to save his parents and the world. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi are the creators behind the series.

Release Date of Apple TV+’s Time Bandits Announced

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that Time Bandits will be released on the streaming platform for the global audience on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The series is going to comprise 10 episodes. Kudrow stars in the show as Penelope, the leader of the group of marauders. As per the official synopsis, the show follows an “eccentric crew of bandits who embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it.”

As the group travels through time and space, they find themselves in different eras of the past, witnessing events like the creation of Stonehenge, the Ice Age, and the Harlem Renaissance, and also coming across the dinosaurs and the Trojan Horse. All this while, Kevin sheds light on each situation while the thieves focus on discovering a treasure.

The Series Features an Impressive Ensemble

Apart from Lisa Kudrow, Time Bandits stars British actor Kal-El Tuck as Kevin. The ensemble includes Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti.

The series is created by Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners), and Taika Waititi (Reservation Dogs). The three serve as executive producers and write and direct a few episodes. Clement and Morris are the co-showrunners. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios, and MRC.

The original 1981 film, directed and produced by Terry Gilliam, starred Craig Warnock, Sean Connery, David Rappaport, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ralph Richardson, and Katherine Helmond. It was a box-office success, grossing $42.4 million against a budget of $5 million.

