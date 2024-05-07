James Gunn has finally shared the full pic of David Corenswet as Superman donning the superhero costume. Gunn’s Superman movie is being filmed, and not much has been revealed about the film’s plot. It has once again re-ignited people’s demand for Henry Cavill’s return. However, there are also several who love the look. Let us look at how the new suit differs from Henry’s.

Henry portrayed the role in 2011’s Man of Steel for the first time, and he became an instant hit among the fans. So when James and Peter Safran took charge of the DC Studios and did not bring back Cavill, there was an outrage on social media, and now, once again, it has sparked after the suit is unveiled. The film features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

On Monday, James Gunn took to his Threads account to share the first complete look of David Corenswet in the iconic costume for the most-anticipated DCU film, Superman. It has also given the fans a glimpse of the Metropolis. Corenswet’s look differs from Henry Cavill’s, but how is it different? Scroll below to find out.

The boots-

David Corenswet’s boots are bright red compared to Henry Cavill’s, which had a more muted tone than the blue suit.

The Cape-

David’s classic red cape is brighter in tone than Henry’s in his first look from Superman.

The Red Trunk-

While Zack Snyder opted out of the iconic red trunk over the blue suit, James Gunn and Corenswet brought back the traditional red trunks over the Superman costume. It had been a big part of Superman’s costume forever.

The Gold Belt-

Henry Cavill’s Superman had a sleeker and stylized version of the gold belt, but it seems David’s suit would have ample of that.

The Blue Suit-

David Corenswet’s blue suit looks soiled as if he has already taken some hits and is preparing to take up the final battle in the first look. The suit is again a little more vibrant than Henry Cavill’s and has piping all over. Cavill’s suit was textured and perfectly fitted his bulky muscles.

The Sigil-

Again, the logo on David’s suit is dirty and has more yellow than Cavill’s logo on his Superman costume. The yellow on the Man of Steel star’s costume was less bright as it matched Zack Snyder‘s realism theme.

The hair curl-

Henry Cavill’s Superman did not sport this another iconic Superman trait, whereas David Corenswet’s new look showcases Clark Kent’s curly hair and the split. However, Cavill had his curly hairstyle in Black Adam‘s cameo.

Here’s what the fans think about David Corenswet’s first look from and as Superman:

One user wrote on social media, “ITS PERFECT OH MY GOD.”

Another Henry fan quipped, “We took Henry Cavill for granted.”

One fan criticizing the suit wrote, “This shit kinda sucks, bulky, weird lines, neck looks weird. Wanted it to be sleeker.”

Another said, “James Gunn really managed to make the suit look even worse than the cw shit.”

Followed by another saying, “this looks horrible and ai. dc is so over.”

“The collar is awesome, the colors are great, but these MCU suit design lines make the suit SO much worst,” stated one user.

A fan posted, “David Corenswet is fckn perfect as Superman, bruh!”

Another chimed in, “He looks better than Henry Cavill.”

And, “This looks like cheap cosplay.”

Post by @jamesgunn View on Threads

James Gunn Superman, starring David Corenswet as the lead, will be released in the theatres in July of next year.

