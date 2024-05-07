The 2024 Met Gala kicked off on May 6 with Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and co-chair of fashion’s biggest night, holding court on the red carpet. With her subdued yet elegant style, Wintour has always made her presence known at the fashion extravaganza amid a sea of flashiest outfits donned by A-list celebrities.

This year was no different as keeping with the 2024 dress code, “The Garden of Time”—sprung from the theme “Sleeping Beauties Reawakening Fashion” Anna Wintour walked the red carpet wearing a white dress by Lowe underneath a full-length black coat adorned with colorful flowers.

While Wintour was arguably one of the best dressed at the event, her sartorial choice stunned fashion fans, and it’s not because she was seen without her signature sunglasses. Wintour, who famously shared her cardinal style rule in 2019, saying never to wear all black, was wearing a full-length black coat during the 2024 Met Gala. Let’s revisit the 2019 Vogue Interview, where the fashion icon spoke against the sombre shade.

Anna Wintour Calls All Black Outfits Gloomy and Funeral Attire

In a 2019 video for Vogue’s Go Ask Anna series, while answering a fan who asked for tips to spice up a black outfit, Wintour replied, “Don’t wear all black. It seems too gloomy as if one’s going to a funeral.” She continued “I’d definitely think about adding some color or a favorite piece of jewellry or maybe white boots something that’s a bit unexpected.”

Wintour appears to have broken her rule while sporting a full-length Lowe Black coat inspired by a cape designed by Charles Frederick Worth, who is considered the father of haute couture, according to Glamour.

The Black Coat was adorned with colorful flowers that undercut the sombreness that Wintour said accompanied the dark shade.

This is not the first time Wintour was seen breaking the no all-black rule. During the 2022 state dinner at the White House, she wore a Black Chanel Gown. Despite baffling fashion fans at the 2024 Met Gala, Wintour looked stunning in the Lowe fall-winter 2024 ensemble.

In the 2019 interview, Wintour also had a few thoughts on jeans, telling fans that while they are great, they should not be worn at Buckingham Place, the White House and when meeting one’s in-laws.

In addition to Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth co-chair this year’s fashion event.

Must Read: Gen V Season 2: After Chance Perdomo’s Tragic Death, Makers Won’t Recast The Role But Will Instead Do This To Honor Him! Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News