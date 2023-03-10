The upcoming Met Gala may be Kardashian-Jenners free. According to a new report, Vogue head Anna Wintour is repressing the guest list at the annual fashion event, which is set to take place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A source revealed to Page Six that the famous family doesn’t make the cut. While Vogue refuses to comment on the report, an insider familiar with ‘The Kardashians’ stars shut down the rumours, insisting it’s not true that the first family of reality TV isn’t invited to the big ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The whole family of reality stars attended the gala for the first time in 2013. While Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala in 2013, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian made their Met Gala debut last year.

The 2022 event also marked the first time the whole family was on the red carpet together, including their mom Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Prior to this, Khloe addressed reports that she’d been snubbed in the past. The Good American founder revealed in an episode of “The Kardashians” that she’d actually turned down past Met Gala invites, explaining, “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.”

Kim, meanwhile, made headlines with her outfit choice at the 2022 Met Gala. The SKIMS founder stunned people as she arrived in Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress that she specifically borrowed for the event.

The reality TV star only wore the original dress for a matter of minutes as she changed into a replica later in the night. “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history.

“I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do,” Kim, who claimed that she lost 21 lbs to fit into the iconic dress, shared. “Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Travis Barker Was Drooling Over Kim Kardashian’s ‘Curvaceous’ Figure Way Before He Married Kourtney Kardashian: “Couldn’t Take My Eyes Off Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News