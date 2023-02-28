Travis Barker, who is known for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian once revealed what he felt for the elder Kardashian sister, Kim K. As the couple do not leave any moment to flaunt their love for each other, they have a fairytale relationship. However, read on to find out how Travis described Kim Kardashian during a conversation.

After Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy, the couple has stayed out of the limelight. However, their pre-wedding shoot photos gave internet relationship goals and left their admirers in awe. After their marriage, they have often posted romantic pictures of each other which makes them one of the most talked about celebrities in the showbiz industry.

Many Kardashian fans were skeptical, pointing out that Travis Barker had a crush on Kim Kardashian. The musician described Kim K as “Paris’ closet girl” and said, “she’s f–king hot.” In his autobiography, the musician added that Kim K is an eye candy and that he had a great crush on her.

During an interview with the US in 2015, Travis said, “How could you not stare at Kim?” while he was hooking up with Paris Hilton and Kim was her assistant. He went on to add, “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.” Travis made clear that they were flirty and nothing ever happened between them, as they simply remained friends.

While nothing was between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker, the musician got engaged to Kourtney on 15 May 2022. Interestingly, they got married for the third time, following a just-for-fun ceremony in Las Vegas with Elvis presiding and an intimate legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

