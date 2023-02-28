Singer Shawn Mendes has been grabbing headlines for his linkups for a while now. However, his dating rumours are not limited to one but two women altogether. While the singer was last spotted with his 51-year-old chiropractor Jocylene Miranda, his latest outing saw him with Sabrina Carpenter as they fueled their dating rumours.

Shawn earlier dated singer Camila after they collaborated on the 2019 song Senorita. The couple made their relationship public and were often spotted gracing red carpets of several events together. Within two years of dating, the two announced their split in November 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes has been linked up with different women several times. However, a report recently revealed that the singer is currently romantically involved with Nonsense singer Sabrina.

Now, as per the latest report by Page Six, Shawn and Sabrina Carpenter were recently photographed taking a stroll in Los Angeles on February 27 morning. An onlooker told the portal that the two looked very “comfortable” as they were “clearly on a date” at Horses, LA.

Several photos of the rumoured couple are surfactant on the internet in which they can be seen sporting some comfy outfits. Sabrina opted for an all-black ensemble, which included a hoodie and baggy bottoms. She completed her look with a handbag and a pair of black and white shoes. On the other hand, the There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer wore a white t-shirt, black pants and a denim jacket.

More of Shawn today! pic.twitter.com/a1Q3hIEqsP — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesNotified) February 28, 2023

Reports of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter dating have come as a shock to their fans as the 24-year-old was earlier spotted on an adventurous date with his chiropractor Dr Jocylene Miranda. Now, we can only wait for an official confirmation from the singer himself about his dating life.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Tom Holland’s Father Didn’t Want Him To Perform Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ Opposite Zendaya During Lip Sync Battle: “It Will Ruin Your Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News