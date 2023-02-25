Paris Hilton is currently in the headlines as she is opening up about her life and sharing several horrific incidents that took place when she was a teenager. Recently, Paris revealed she had an uncomfortable incident with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein back in 2000.

Paris is known for being the billionaire heiress, socialite, model and entertainer. She has always been in the media’s eye owning to her family’s business background. Despite her social status, Paris never fails to be vocal about her life.

Paris Hilton recently made some shocking revelations about her early life and proved that it was not easy for her to be a celebrity while growing up. She recently added that she was also a victim of Weinstein’s rage and inappropriate behaviour.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Paris Hilton recalled that she met Harvey Weinstein at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival. The actress mentioned that she was just 19 years old when she met Weinstein while attending his annual amfAR gala for AIDS research. A day before the gala, the disgraced producer approached her during lunch and asked her if she wants to act in movies. When Paris responded with a yes, he offered her a meeting in his room where she could read some lines. However, Paris took a pass at the meeting.

Further in the interview, the 42-year-old revealed that Weinstein followed her to the bathroom at the gala. He kept banging on the door in an attempt to open it but Paris refused to do so. She added, “Security came and literally carried him away and he was like [shouting], ‘This is my party,’ going nuts. It scared me and freaked me out.”

Harvey Weinstein is currently in prison as he is serving a 23-year sentence in New York, after being convicted of s*xual assault and r*pe. Recently, he has been sentenced to another 16 years which ensures he will effectively spend the rest of his life behind the bars.

