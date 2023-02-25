Christian Bale, one of the most versatile actors who also played Bruce Wayne aka Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy was once offered to play Superman. While it may shock the audiences, he was once approached for the OG Batman Vs Superman movie in the early 2000s, which could not get on the floor. Director Wolfgang Petersen planned to make a superhero brawl movie, and Christian Bale was his top choice for Superman.

While the actor won the audience’s heart and critical acclaim with his portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, it would have been interesting to see him playing Superman. As the Batman Vs Superman script movie was about to get on the floor, it was scrapped as Warner Bros head Alan Horn felt a solo Superman script by J.J. Abrams was the better option.

During a conversation with MTV in 2010, Director Wolfgang Petersen revealed that he had meetings with Christain Bale to play Superman in his movie. However, it is unclear whether Bale was interested in taking the role. As the movie could not get into production, the director said, “It was pretty close.”

The OG superhero brawl movie was reportedly titled ‘Batman Vs Superman: Asylum’. The movie saw Batman coming out of retirement to seek vengeance on the Joker and Lex Luthor for the murder of his wife. Being Batman’s friend, Superman / Clark Kent comes out to oppose Batman’s mission, ultimately leading them to come to blows and have a superhero brawl.

However, Christian Bale later signed on for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which felt like a better fit for his screen persona as Bruce Wayne. Tell us what you think about Christain Bale playing Karl El / Superman.

