Andrew Garfield, one of the finest actors in Hollywood has never taken a step back in playing roles that have challenged his acting skills. To prove his mantle, the actor also has an Oscar nomination under his name for his path-breaking performance in Tick Tick Boom. With fans all around the world wanting to know about what the actor is up to, read on to find out when he talked about the same s*x relationship.

Many celebrities have taken a step back in commenting upon such issues to avoid further controversies. However, Andrew Garfield did not hold himself and talked about his role as a gay man in Tony Kushner’s award-winning play Angels in America at the National Theatre in London. The play was based on his character battling the reality of AIDS during the height of the 1980s crisis that killed hundreds of thousands in the gay community.

The comment brought Andrew Garfield into the midst of controversy amongst the LGBTQ community after saying, “I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act”. During the panel discussion, the actor revealed how he prepared for the role. He admitted his “big concern” was “what right did I have to play this wonderful gay role” as a man who currently identifies as straight.

Andrew Garfield later added, “As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” as he had a relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. “But maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden. But right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well,” added the actor. The comment also received massive backlash from the LGBTQ community but his fans supported him.

