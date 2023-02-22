Robert Downey Jr., the actor who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first Iron Man movie in 2008 needs no introduction. After the first Iron Movie became a huge hit, the movie opened the door for the studio to explore more possibilities and cash in on what the audience wanted. Unlike many actors, RDJ also appeared on Saturday Night live aka SNL during the 1985-1986 season, but how many can remember Robert Downey Jr. being amongst that lineup?

In recent times, SNL has seen many big Hollywood celebrities appearing on the show and promoting their upcoming work. Back when RDJ was a part of SNL, he was accompanied by Joan Cusack, Nora Dunn, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Lovitz, Dennis Miller, Randy Quaid, and many others. Read on to find out why he left SNL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Producer Lorne Michaels introduced Robert Downy Jr. to the bright and tactful world of sketch and variety comedy at the naïve age of 20. During an interview with The Off-Camera Show’s Sam Jones, RDJ recalled his experience as someone who once performed on the NBC show. He says, “I learnt so much in that year about what I wasn’t. I was not somebody who was going to do impressions. I was somebody who was very ill-suited for rapid-fire sketch comedy.”

Later Robert Downey Jr added that it seemed like a hell lot of work and did not find it interesting. “I was not of that ilk of The Groundlings or any…I’d never been part of any improv group. So, I was kind of like, ‘Wow! This seems really hard, like a lot of work,” added the Iron Man actor.

While he left SNL and went ahead to pursue his career in the film industry, let us know what do you think about it.

For more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Chris Pine Admitted Addicted To Headlines About Kim Kardashian’s Romance With Pete Davidson After Buying A New Phone, “I Just Want To Vomit..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News