Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani never fail to give away major couple goals with their mushy posts and off-camera romance. However, a new report is suggesting that The Voice coaches are falling out of love after less than two years of marriage. The reports have come out after Shelton announced he will not return to The Voice after Season 23.

Blake and Gwen met on the sets of the reality singing show The Voice in 2014. The two soon hit it off and began dating. They tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been an ideal couple for their fans ever since they started dating, the two are reportedly struggling in their relationship. Moreover, the couple’s friends are worried about them as they have seemingly lost the spark post-marriage.

In a chat with RadarOnline, a friend of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani revealed that the couple had a fairytale romance while they were dating but things changed after their marriage. The source added that the duo seems to constantly argue and have also slept in separate bedrooms after fights. “Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love,” added the insider.

The source of the portal also added that things were not always smooth between the two coaches on the sets of The Voice. Gwen was reportedly jealous of all the attention that Blake used to get. However, they allegedly used to play along fine on camera while things were different behind the scenes.

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be a part of The Voice after season 23 and has called off his tours to spend more time with his family. A source of the portal also claimed that the real reason behind Blake exiting the show is to save his marriage.

