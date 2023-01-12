One of the most-talked-about lovers of Hollywood – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton – has been painting the town red with their romance and PDA. The duo, who met on the sets of The Voice season 7 in 2014, have been together for a long time. After falling in love the duo tied the knot in 2021 and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in October, last year. However, the couple had once set social media buzzing with their hot s*x life leaving their fans envious.

For the unversed, Stefani, who was earlier married to rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton, who was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, divorced their respective spouses in 2015.

In 2016, a source spilt the beans to a leading entertainment portal on their hot s*x life. The person had once revealed that Gwen Stefani was touched and appreciated by a guy again who touched her after so many years. He had stated that she hadn’t had this kind of s*x in years.

A source close to the couple had revealed to Hollywoodlife, “Gwen says their s*x life is off the charts. She’s walking around on a cloud because of it. She hasn’t had this kind of s*x in years. Being touched and appreciated by a guy again after so many years of not really feeling desired is incredible. She says she feels so alive.”

“Blake is very passionate, very uninhibited. He’s suggested some crazy things, like having s*x outside. Gwen has to guard her privacy so carefully that that would be a hard one for her, but he’s loosened her up a lot. So who knows — maybe next time they go to Oklahoma, he’ll get his wish,” the source had further revealed to the portal.

