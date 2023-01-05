An excerpt from Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, which is yet to hit the stands, has already created a stir on social media. The personal book, which will be unveiled on January 10, has been making headlines ever since a media portal reported about him mentioning his fight with brother, Prince William over wife Meghan Markle in Spare. Reportedly, the two siblings from the Royale Family had a verbal spat after the elder one called her names.

Prince and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 in Windsor Castle, UK, after meeting in 2016. However, the trouble in paradise erupted when Meghan and Harry stepped away from their royal duties and announced their decision to move first to Canada and then to California.

According to an excerpt posted by The Guardian, the quarrel occurred after Prince Willian reportedly called Meghan Markle, ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive.’ However, it soon led to a physical altercation between the royal siblings the elder one reportedly knocked him down and he suffered back injury and sustained bruises. He wrote, ““He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Well, Prince Harry’s revelation has not only left the readers in shock but has also got netizens’ strong criticism on the same. Flooding the Twitter, social media users have got #MeghanMarkIeisaLiar and #ShutUpHarry trending on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, “MM really has played into his paranoid mind and dripped that victimhood right into where she wants,me me me I I I they did they did they did Harry you are a hypocrite #PrinceHarryisaLiar #PrinceHarryMemoir #MeghanMarkIeisaLiar #SpareUs,” while another said, “Has anyone else noticed that Meghan always gives that evil eye looks at anyone who seems to be a threat to her or whoever gets the most attention for being kind when interacting with people, even if it’s her husband, Harry or her mother?”#MeghanMarkIeisaLiar #HarryisaTraitor”

A third user wrote, “#ShutUpHarry You really have gone from Hero to Zero. Have some dignity. You’ve chosen your path and had the decency to leave the UK. You have your blood money; enjoy California; you are in the appropriate place to swill in self pity, but please SPARE us the BS & STFU, TRAITOR!”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receiving massive criticism for his latest interview? Do let us know.

