Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals, reports ‘Variety’.

After months of mystery, Netflix released a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated documentary series on Thursday.

Harry & Meghan, directed by ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’ helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals. (‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’, incidentally, is a 2015 documentary on the life and music of legendary singer and activist Nina Simone.)

In the Harry & Meghan teaser, which shares an array of romantic photos of the couple but none with their two kids, Garbus is heard asking, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” to which Harry responds — in voiceover — “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors,” ‘Variety’ reports.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says.

Meghan Markle, a former ‘The Suits’ star, in an interview to camera, adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The 50-second trailer, according to ‘Variety’, which is set to dramatic music and features a flash of Markle and Harry looking at one point visibly emotional during an interview, doesn’t provide a release date for the series, which is merely described as “coming soon”. Check out teaser of Harry & Meghan here:

Royal watchers and the couple’s supporters will no doubt take note of the timing of the trailer release, which comes just one day after a member of Britain’s royal household, now identified as Lady Susan Hussey, resigned after making offensive remarks to a Black guest at Buckingham Palace during a private event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla.

According to ‘Variety’, Ngozi Fulani, a British-born charity head, detailed on Twitter an uncomfortable exchange between herself and a “Lady SH”, revealing that the latter had repeatedly asked her where she “really came from”, to which Fulani kept repeating she was born in Britain. Hussey was Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting.

