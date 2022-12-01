BTS member J-Hope recently graced an event in Japan and left BTS ARMY teary-eyed with his gesture. One of the most popular BTS band members Jin is gearing up for his upcoming military service and for that he won’t be making any public appearances throughout his tenure, and this news had left their massive fandoms crushed. However, J-Hope’s gesture made the ARMY emotional and hopeful at the same time. Scroll below to find out.
BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands which is currently making quite a buzz across the world. They have a massive fanbase and their fans are crazy about them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS was honoured with the special MAMA Platinum award which is given to the artist who won all four Daesangs at once at MAMA. And in 2019, BTS won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Worldwide Icon of the Year. BTS member J-Hope went up to the stage to receive the award and did something special for their Armies. A video from the night has been doing rounds on the internet.
Trending
In the shared video on Instagram, in the middle of his acceptance speech, J-Hope could be seen picking up his phone and called Jin who is gearing up for his military service. Dialing him up, J-Hope said, “It would have been really really nice if the members could come up and express their gratitude as well, and it’s a shame they weren’t able to. Actually, I’ve prepared one thing. Jin said he had something he wanted to say so let me quickly call him.”
As soon as Jin received the call, there was a loud cheer from the crowd and J-Hope could be heard saying, “I’m doing my award acceptance speech right now, but could you just say one thing? There are many fans who want to see you.” To this, Jin then said, “Hello everyone, it’s BTS Jin. I thank you so much for giving us an honorable award, and.. our army!! Our armys, thank you so so much and I love you. and our members, you’ve always worked hard. Our members, I love you so so much too.”
Jin further continued and promised that he would come back soon with more good music. He could be heard saying, “The weather’s getting colder, so everyone, please watch out so you don’t catch a cold and don’t get sick and take care of your health. I won’t be able to see anyone at official events now, but I’ll come back next time with good music. Everyone, I’ll go and come back safely from the military! Thank you!”
Check out the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Well, the loud cheer and the reaction of the BTS Armies were enough to tell that they were very happy to hear Jin’s voice but at the same time were quite disheartened to not be able to see him in the next few years.
For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Director James Cameron Calls Comparison With MCU ‘Irrelevant’: “Marvel Had Maybe 26 Movies To Build Out A Universe…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement