BTS member J-Hope recently graced an event in Japan and left BTS ARMY teary-eyed with his gesture. One of the most popular BTS band members Jin is gearing up for his upcoming military service and for that he won’t be making any public appearances throughout his tenure, and this news had left their massive fandoms crushed. However, J-Hope’s gesture made the ARMY emotional and hopeful at the same time. Scroll below to find out.

BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands which is currently making quite a buzz across the world. They have a massive fanbase and their fans are crazy about them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BTS was honoured with the special MAMA Platinum award which is given to the artist who won all four Daesangs at once at MAMA. And in 2019, BTS won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Worldwide Icon of the Year. BTS member J-Hope went up to the stage to receive the award and did something special for their Armies. A video from the night has been doing rounds on the internet.