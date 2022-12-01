Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially separated after the SKIMS founder filed for a divorce from the rapper in February 2021. Kimye’s divorce settlement comes with an order for the Donda artist to pay Kim $200,000 monthly in child support, as per reports.

The court documents reportedly also state that the former couple will get joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Meanwhile, now a source has disclosed how Kardashian really feels about all this drama.

As per HollywoodLife, a source close to Kim Kardashian has told the outlet that her divorce from Kanye West finally coming to a settlement is a “massive relief” for her. “Kim has been praying that Kanye would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him. So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” the insider claimed.

“There’s sadness as well though, she does wish that things could have been different. She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief,” the source added. They also said despite Kim Kardashian being “upset and angry” will still have a “connection” with Kanye West.

“He’s the father of her children, she has to find a way to keep the peace with him for her kids’ sake. The fact is her kids love their dad, and she wants them to have a good relationship with him, and she goes above and beyond to facilitate that,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, as per the divorce settlement, Kim Kardashian will be getting most of their properties, including her and Kanye West’s four homes in Hidden Hills, three in Idaho, one in Malibu, and more.

