Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. If one recalls, the initial plan was to create a spin-off with a female in lead. Margot Robbie was roped in and everything seemed to have been working well. Cut to, Johnny Depp winning the defamation trial and fans began demanding his return and Disney was under immense pressure. Amidst it all, has the upcoming film been scrapped for once and all? Scroll below for all the details.

It was just last month that Margot broke her silence and confirmed that POTC spin-off is currently on the back burner. She mentioned how the idea was to come up with a female-led project but it seems Disney isn’t enthusiastic about it anymore. Many even speculated that Warner Bros may be contacting Johnny and offering him a comeback and that is why the spin-off had been shelved.

But a new report by Fandomwire via Insidethemagic.com claims Disney has permanently scrapped Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. It is neither happening with Johnny Depp or Margot Robbie. The decision has been made taking into consideration multiple roadblocks that have been faced ever since the evolution of the project.

“Johnny Depp is considered the face of the franchise. And since the studio dropped the actor following the accusations of domestic abuse, fans have also made it clear that they don’t want another film in the franchise without the Jack Sparrow actor. This could be the reason Disney decided to scrap the spin-off. The studio could also cancel Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin’s reboot as not many updates about it are available,” claimed a source close to the development.

This indeed would come as sad news for all the Captain Jack Sparrow fans!

