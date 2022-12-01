Johnny Depp knew he messed things up with Amber Heard, claims her mother, Paige Heard. Despite being months since the defamation trial ended, talks about it are still in the air. The Aquaman actress has been in the news so much so that it was just recently reported that Amber is the most-searched celebrity on Google this year.

The actress had an average of 5.6 million searches every month in the US. The second A-lister who is the most searched is none other than Depp, earning 5.5 million searches per month. Heard surpassed the likes of Kim Kardashian, Queen Elizabeth II, Pete Davidson, Elon Musk, and more.

Coming back to the point, we all know that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship was messy. She claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor abused her. Now, as per Geo TV, the unsealed court documents of the defamation trial unravel that Heard’s mother, Paige Heard, reportedly saw “timely” images of the bruises allegedly left by Johnny Depp and “knew” he made a mess of things.

“Your dad or I would fly out today if it would help. It sounds like you need someone now. I can charge it so you don’t need to pay, and no one needs to know,” the document read. Amber Heard’s mother alleged, “I am guessing that he (Johnny Depp) ‘knows’ he’s [expletive] up, and that’s fueling his disgust, and he drinks more. And you are trapped in and by that cycle. Amber, honey, I am so very sorry this is happening to you. You brought NONE of this on.”

Moreover, the text messages reportedly also went on to feature images of bruises shared by the actress, which her mother reacted to by saying, “Oh my baby. Has he stayed this way since then!”

