Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is winning our hearts ever since it hit the big screens. All that we had hoped for, Marvel has shown us everything from giving a special tribute to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) to creating underwater fantasy worlds. However, after Michael B Jordan’s villainous role in Black Panther, we all thought Namor in Black Panther 2 will walk on the same line. But it was much more than that. And it seems the story shouldn’t just end here, there should be more to it. Now, a few days back, in a media conversation, Namor fame Tenoch Huerta talked about his future with MCU. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Even though Namor is a villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, still a huge number of audience fell in love with the character which boosts the chances of him being in the future Marvel movies or series.

Talking about Namor’s comeback in Marvel or spin-off movies, Tenoch Huerta shared in an interview with Total Film, “I hope so! I hope so!! Because I want a bigger contract! I want more zeroes in my contract! No, I’m joking. I mean, the mythology around Namor is huge. You can be crazy with all this cultural aspect, and you can create a lot of things with Namor, because they take a fantastic source of stories and mythology and religion and everything. So I hope they decide to keep going with the character, past its own story or whatever.”

While a solo movie is quite impossible to foresee for Namor but as Marvel Cinematic Universe goes, there’s a possibility that we might see this sub-mariner romancing Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman.

Earlier in an interview with Rolling Stone, Namor aka Tenoch Huerta said, “Well, basically, I don’t know what’s in the plan for Namor in the future. Me, Tenoch, as a person, I want to play this character many times, but it’s not up to me. I think it’s up to Ryan [Coogler], and Nate [Moore], and Mr. Kevin Feige.”

Well, the possible storylines are endless when it comes to Marvel, but for now we have to wait it out until we get any concrete confirmation from the team for Namor’s comeback. What are your thoughts?

