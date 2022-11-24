Is Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean or not? This question has been on the minds of his fans ever since rumours broke out that the actor will reprise his most iconic role. For the unversed, Depp was fired from Disney after Amber Heard accused the actor of abuse.

However, things have started to take a turn for JD post his high-profile defamation case against Amber. The actor won the case with three counts. During the trial, Johnny was asked if he would be willing to make a comeback as the pirate.

At that time, the actor denied it, but many sources have claimed that Johnny Depp accepted the offer and will be returning. Now, another report has come in by The Sun that says Depp is in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 after all. A source told the outlet, “Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK.”

“Everything is in the early stages, and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea,” the insider added. “Johnny Depp is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway,” they continued and said, “A call sheet has been distributed among those in the know. Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the Executive Producer on the new project.”

While this comes as a good piece of news for his fans, another source has claimed that it is false. As per DailyMail, Depp will not be returning to the Pirates franchise despite what the rumours say.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and if Johnny Depp comes back as Captain Jack Sparrow in it or not.

