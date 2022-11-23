Amber Heard is adamant that the insurance company is liable to pay the damages she owes to Johnny Depp after losing the defamation trial held earlier this year. For the unversed, things didn’t go in favour of the Aquaman actress after the high-profile case that lasted for weeks in the Virginia court.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had won the verdict on three counts, while Amber did on one. She has been ordered to pay damages to JD, which have boiled down to a whopping $10.35 million. However, as she gets $2 million from Depp, the figure is $8.35 million.

But it is also known that Amber Heard doesn’t have that kind of money to make the payment. She relied on her insurance company to cover the costs of Johnny Depp. However, back in July, reports came in that the company has refused to pay the sum by arguing that Amber committed willful misconduct in her claims about Depp. Instead, it sued the actress to save itself from any duty to pay from her end.

Now, there has been a new development in this, and Amber Heard is making sure that the company pays the sum to Johnny Depp. As per TMZ, The Rum Diary actress has countersued the insurance company, claiming her insurer should cover her losses. In the court papers, Heard has argued the opposite, saying that she struck an “unconditional deal” that protects her no matter what.

The actress has accused the company of breaching their contract by turning their back on the agreement and has asked a judge to make them pay. Only time will tell how this goes as ultimately Amber would have to pay the damages to Depp.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are drowning in other legal dramas as well. The Aquaman actress appealed the verdict, which was followed by an appeal from the actor himself.

