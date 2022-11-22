Celebrate two of the most celebrated Marvel superheroes’ birthdays through their Avengers adventures together, only on Disney+ Hotstar

Did you know? Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo share their birthdays! That’s right, two of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not only worked together as legendary characters Black Widow and The Hulk, but they are also birthday twins. On this day, 22nd November, let’s look back at their acting journey and all the amazing movies they’ve done together. From The Avengers to Avengers: Endgame, celebrate Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo’s double birthday with these four Marvel movies on Disney+ Hotstar, and when you’re done, take a look at some of their solo standout performances too!

Birthday Twins Together:

Marvel’s The Avengers

Nick Fury finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster by launching the Avengers initiative.

Marvel’s Avengers: The Age of Ultron

Tony Stark builds an AI system named Ultron, and when things go wrong, it’s up to the Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the villain from enacting his terrible plan.

Avengers: Infinity War

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers will have to risk everything to stop him.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of the Infinity War, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

Solo Standouts:

Scarlett Johansson in –

We Bought a Zoo

Benjamin Mee buys a dilapidated zoo thanks to his daughter’s wishes, and together they take on the challenge of repairing and reopening the zoo.

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Jojo Rabbit

A lovely German boy’s worldview turns upside down when he faces his blind nationalism with the help of his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

Mark Ruffalo in –

I Know This Much is True

A family saga that follows the lives of twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Jennifer Walters, an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases, must navigate the complicated life of a single, green, 6-foot-7-inch hulk.

Thor: Ragnarok

Deprived of his mighty hammer Mjolnir, Thor must escape to the other side of the universe to save his home, Asgard, from Hela, the goddess of death.

All the Avenger movies are available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

