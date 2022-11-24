The Amazing Spider-Man, released in 2012, became a huge hit soon after it hit the theatres. Andrew Garfield, who played the lead role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man received positive reviews for his performance. While the audience loved his portrayal of Spider-Man on screen, it will be shocking for everyone to learn that even Joe Jonas auditioned for it.

Apart from Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man also showcased many other talented actors namely Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Rhys Ifans as Dr Curt Connors / Lizard, Denis Leary as George Stacy, Campbell Scott as Richard Parker, Irrfan Khan as Rajit Ratha, Martin Sheen as Ben Parker and more. Meanwhile, read on to know how the lead role slipped out of Joe Jonas’ hands.

According to People, Joe Jonas recently became a part of the Just For Variety podcast. He revealed that he auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in 2012 for The Amazing Spider-Man, directed by Marc Webb. While recalling the time, he stated that he was destroyed at the moment but later realised that the person who was cast was brilliant.

“In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant. I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one,” Joe Jonas said.

Joe Jonas went on to add how it was a big thing at that time and mentioned how he loved the process of auditioning and putting oneself out there to prove themselves. He added, “But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, ‘I got an in here.’ But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.”

While signing off, when singer and Sophie Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas was asked whether he ever donned the Spider-Man costume during the audition, he said, “No, but I’m sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day.”

