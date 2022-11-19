Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial made headlines for a long while. Many of their acquaints and celebrities testified for them during the court trial. One of them was Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, who recently attracted the attention of netizens with her latest social media post – claiming that the actor faced harassment after the June verdict in which she was found liable for defaming Johnny Depp.

Meanwhile, Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp opened up about why she remained silent over Amber Heard-Johnny Depp’s trial. She told Elle that she was not there to answer anyone and added that she thought she was entitled to her secret garden of thoughts.

On the other hand, Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note claiming that her sister faced harassment after the June verdict revealed that Amber was liable for defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to a report by The Tribune, Whitney made shocking revelations about her sister facing harassment and even stated how there were major flaws in the judicial system. Adding to it, she even expressed her concern for her kids and mentioned how it seems harder for her to navigate and deal with the world.

Furthermore, Whitney Henriquez also addressed the letter she shared which stated that 130 experts and organisations had signed it in support of Amber Heard and hailed how it was a much need breath of fresh air.

The caption read, “To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement… Not only did it highlight some pretty fu*king major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one @). Its a world that I’m scared to raise my kids in, and every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with. Until today.…. Seeing this letter signed by over 130 experts and organizations now was a much needed breath of fresh air, Finally, the tides are shifting.…. Finally! #istandwithamberheard” (sic)

