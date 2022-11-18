Amber Heard has been making quite a buzz these days ever since her defamation case against Johnny Depp. All of it has been over the high-profile trial and her controversial relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Amber has also received a lot of unwarranted hate from Depp’s fans.

However, just recently, the Aquaman actress received support from over a hundred feminist groups. The organisations wrote a letter in, which they expressed their support for Heard while speaking against the harassment she faced throughout the Johnny Depp case.

Keeping this matter aside, today we are taking a look at Amber Heard’s fashion. The Rum Diary actress has wowed us on several occasions with what she has worn. Be it casual or on a red carpet, Amber has rocked each outfit she dons. We are big fans of her 2016 Met Gala look. It is perhaps one of her best red carpet fits.

That year’s theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Though we may find her outfit Amber Heard not exactly matching the theme, it was nonetheless gorgeous. The actress shimmered in a silky gown with a high slit by Ralph Lauren. Draped gently on her body, the gown showed off her slender physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The gown had a plunging neckline that exposed her sideb**b, as well as, her toned legs in that slit that ran up to her thigh. She paired it with gold heels, while her hair had ample bounce, highlighting her sharp facial features. Amber accompanied the look with dangling gold earrings, a few dainty diamond necklaces, and rings.

amber heard in ralph lauren at the 2016 met gala pic.twitter.com/tg3mdxXK4f — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) November 3, 2022

To add a little colour to the neutral palette, Heard opted for a deep red lip and smokey matte eye. Everything looked good together. Amber Heard truly is a styling queen.

What do you think about her outfit?

