Andrew Garfield has left us floored each time he poses on the red carpets, photoshoots, and more, looking breathless each time. The Spider-Man actor has a huge fanbase who admires him as an actor. But some also appreciate how well of a dresser the No Way Home actor is.

When it comes time to undress and pose seductively in a bathtub, even when Andrews knows how to slay it. And he did, back in 2016, while posing for L’Uomo Vogue (Italian Men’s Vogue). The then-rising star rose the temperature while posing half-n*ked in a tub.

Andrew Garfield wore black pants that exposed his Calvin Klein underwear band. He lay in the tub soaked in water, with more falling over his chiseled body. The Social Network actor flaunted his bare chest and a jawline so sharp that it can cut through a diamond. Garfield had his hair out of his face and gave a smoldering look.

no thoughts head empty except this black and white pic of half naked andrew garfield eating a banana in a bathtub pic.twitter.com/Jvvlb7gpqn — kelli. ✨ (@ohplzkelli) November 23, 2020

To turn up the heat even further, Andrew posed while eating a banana. No one can deny now that Andrew Garfield is a major Hollywood heartthrob. The Amazing Spider-Man star also posed for some more photos for the magazine back then. One included him giving a similar pose on a bed, wearing a velvet ensemble. But we absolutely love the bathtub one.

Check it out in coloured:

bathtub andrew garfield is my favorite kind of andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/yyWgGdlQLH — kat (@satanjsms) May 30, 2022

When it comes to his work front, Andrew has been creating a lot of buzz over his role as Spider-Man. After appearing in 2021’s No Way Home, fans have wanted him, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland to share the screen again.

Some more Andrew Garfield fans want him to get his third Spidey altogether. Recently, the actor opened up about his role in the Tom Holland starrer and talked about feeling a lack of closure with his turn. He said he didn’t have expectations of doing more.

