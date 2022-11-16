As It Was singer, Harry Styles started his career in a boy band along with four other singers named One Direction. They had given back-to-back hit albums and enjoyed a massive fanbase. However, the band broke after a few years as they wanted to explore their world as solo artists, but even now, their fans are crazy about them. Well, now Harry has made his own name in the singing and acting industries, and in his latest LA tour concert, he served major fashion goals. Scroll below to check out the look that stole our hearts!

Harry debuted in the film industry with Dunkirk, and since then, he has been gracing our big screens with movies like Eternals, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Well, he has quite a unique fashion sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, I stumbled upon these pictures from his latest LA tour, where Harry Styles ate and left no crumbs at all when it came to his fashion sense. He knows how to slay even in a cropped t-shirt and flare pants or even in a skirt or even in pink colour. This time, he could be seen wearing a customised Gucci tan and denim jacket on his bare body, flaunting his washboard abs and the butterfly tattoo. However, it’s the fringe and rhinestone detailing that grabbed my attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Styles Updates ♡︎ (@harry_update)

So much so is happening on the upper half of his outfit that Harry Styles opted for tan brown-coloured pants, bringing back the 70s’ style. He completed his look with lots of finger rings, ear studs and a Cross neckpiece. He gave a little cowboy look!

Well, Harry Style knows how to grab the limelight and be the centre of attention be it with his million-dollar smile or his sartorial choices. What do you think of his whole look? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Angeline Jolie Radiated Sultry Vampire Vibes In A Leather Corset Dress Which Amplified Her Cleav*ge Making Us Scream ‘Hot’ In Capital Letters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News