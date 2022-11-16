Dakota Johnson is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. She rose to fame with her stint in ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ franchise where she played the role of Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan. While the movie made headlines for its steamy s*x scenes between the two actors, what stole the show was Dakota’s innocent face and she became a worldwide sensation. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Johnson posed for an iconic magazine cover in a bikini which she paired with a blazer as she flaunted her toned midriff and long legs. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dakota happens to be really popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following there with over 10 million followers on Instagram. She often makes headlines for her chic casual looks where the actress can rock the most basic T-shirt with so much ease and perfection. Coming back to the topic, it was in 2016 that Dakota appeared on the cover page of Marie and looked fashionable as ever.

In the monochrome picture, Dakota Johnson can be seen wearing a high waist hipster brief that she paired with a bikini and styled the look with a crop blazer. The blazer came with statement work all over it and added the right glam vibe to her entire look.

For makeup, Dakota Johnson donned her signature makeup with soft Smokey eyes and nude lips. The Fifty Shades actress kept her tresses open with a side parting and sported a messy hairdo look.

Take a look at her picture below:

dakota johnson photographed by txema yeste for marie claire (2016) pic.twitter.com/LozeBEltxM — Dakota Johnson Daily (@Dakoholics) April 17, 2022

What a beauty!

Her toned midriff and legs stole the show here for us.

Dakota Johnson is one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry and rightly so. What are your thoughts on her monochrome picture? Tell us in the space below.

