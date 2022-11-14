Each time Taylor Swift walks the red carpet, she leaves everyone dazzled through her outfits. The same can be said for her look from the MTV EMAs 2022. Several celebrities like Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Babe Rexha, David Guetta, and more walked down the red carpet.

Each celebrity looked amazing in their outfits, but it was Taylor who stole the show. The Shake It Off singer made the whole room shimmer in a bejeweled ensemble that had a plunging neckline, flaunting her cl*avage. She left her legs bare under the metallic skirt.

The David Koma piece worn by Taylor Swift consisted of two-part. The singer wore a simple black bodysuit. It had thin straps and a low neckline. The second part was a sheer, emerald overlay skirt that boasted her s*xy long legs. She accompanied the look with black, open-toe heels.

As the outfit was enough to steal all the attention, Taylor Swift went low with the blings. She wore silver rings on her fingers and skipped wearing a necklace. The Anti-Hero singer had her iconic gold locks tied in a clean bun and bangs. When it comes to her makeup, Swift kept it minimal with peach nude lipstick. However, she made sure her eyes were dramatic with winged eyeliner.

Taylor Swift for the 2022 MTV EMAs! pic.twitter.com/yhlznH3kqQ — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 13, 2022

She also covered her ears with earrings on different parts, including a standard lobe, helix, and more. While talking about Swift stealing the show, the singer also took home the most awards from the night.

Taylor Swift took home four awards at the MTV EMAs 2022. This includes the best artist, best video, best pop, and best long-form video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Clearly, with all the wins and her stunning dress, the singer owned the night.

What do you think about her dress?

