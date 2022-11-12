Jennifer Lopez is one of a kind diva who enthrals her fans with jaw-dropping looks every now and then. No one can match JLo’s red carpet outfits. Currently, the On the Floor singer is making news over her fairy-tale-like love life with Ben Affleck. The two rekindled their romance after almost 20 years in 2021.

Since then, they have been engaged and married and are now living with their blended families. JLo couldn’t be happier, and it shows each time she is spotted with Affleck, and each time, she is also rocking stylish outfits that leave us impressed.

While talking about Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, there was this one time when the actress looked like a total babe in a leopard print bikini. The Selena actress stripped down to a retro-inspired animal print bikini that flaunted her cleavage while making sure that her toned stomach stole the show.

Jennifer Lopez paired her bikini top with matching high-waisted bottoms and added a belt with gold details. She wore sparkling platform stilettos and accessorised with a pair of large shades, bracelets, and round drop earrings. JLo’s brunette hair was styled in bold large curls that added extra oozes. Her makeup was kept radiant with bronzed cheeks.

Jennifer flaunted her toned af body, as well as her s*xy long legs and chiselled arms, while she posed seductively. Lopez looked like a cougar, and there is no denying that. What do you think about JLo’s look?

Meanwhile, while talking about her love life, recently, The Boy Next Door actress reacted to the criticism overtaking Ben Affleck‘s surname. Jennifer Lopez explained she didn’t change her name because of the traditions. JLo also addressed why Ben shouldn’t take her surname. She said that there is no romance to it.

