Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are among the popular power couples of Hollywood who recently tied the nuptial knot leaving all their fans astonished. While the lovebirds have been enjoying their married life together, Lopez recently opened up about legally adopting Ben Affleck’s last name.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas in July and exchanged their vows during a ceremony in Georgia on 20 August. The singer also shared details about her wedding ceremony in her newsletter while unveiling memorable moments from the special day through social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Vogue, Jennifer Lopez went candid about her relationship with Ben and revealed how they rekindled their romance after being separated for nearly 18 years. She mentioned how people in her life were aware that Ben is a very special person, and when they reconnected, those feelings were still real for her.

“People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real. I don’t know that I recommend this for everybody. Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently,” Jennifer Lopez told the publication.

Furthermore, Lopez went on to reflect on adopting Ben’s last name and asserted that it was not traditional. She even stated that it felt like a power move while asserting that she was still very much in control of her life and destiny and was empowered as a woman and as a person. Lopez further stated that it was okay for people to feel differently about the same and added that adopting her husband’s last name was romantic and traditional for her.

Jennifer Lopez added, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Wants Him & Jennifer Lopez To Attend Her 50th Birthday Bash, JLo Finds It ‘Super Sweet’- Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram