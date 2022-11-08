The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise is among the top movie series in Hollywood which garnered massive love and fame from viewers worldwide. While the fans eagerly await the release of the untitled sixth film in the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest stunt performer reflected on the film’s iconic water wheel action sequence.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a popular American fantasy movie series based on Walt Disney’s theme park attraction of the same name. Produced by

Jerry Bruckheimer, the films in the series have been directed by several filmmakers. The list of the film includes The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Meanwhile, a recent video from Corridor Crew, as revealed by Screenrant, recently surfaced online and gave a glimpse of Mark Wagner, the stuntman from Dead Man’s Chest, explaining the water wheel fight between Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and James Norrington. Wagner went on to reveal how they spent approximately three months of research and development before executing the action sequence. He even mentioned that the entire scene was filmed except for the one where a wheel rolls over Sparrow.

Stating further, the Pirates of the Caribbean stuntman explained the details of the stunt and how it was performed while revealing how they used actual swords for actual fights.

“We spent approximately three months of research and development to get this. We had two wheels, two different setups. One was on cables that was being pulled and one was behind a truck so it could be kind of maneuvered a little easier. When we’re on top of the wheel there’s a high line that goes across the whole length of the wheel and so we had a little bit of Bungee in our rigs so it wasn’t taking our weight but if we misstep it could kind of pull us back on track. And then we are fighting up there, actual sword fights with actual swords, it’s all real, but we only had six moves, and we were just looping six moves in different variations so that we can make it look like it was all something new,” Pirates of the Caribbean stuntman explained.

