Who isn’t excited to see Ryan Reynolds return as Deadpool in the third instalment of the superhero franchise? Add to that Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine and the wait for the next 2 years seems a little too long (Deadpool is scheduled to release on November 8, 2024). While this casting coop is exciting as is, will Taylor Swift be joining the gang?

For the unversed, Swifties began speculating the ‘Midnights’ pop star had a cameo in the upcoming Marvel movie in September when Ryan released a teaser announcing Jackman‘s involvement. While Deadpool and Wolverine fans were excited by this news, Taylor’s fans noticed something else.

The theory arose after Taylor fans realized that the teaser video was shot at the same location as Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film. This led to some thinking Swift was going to appear in Deadpool 3. However, Ryan Reynolds was quick to shoot that theory down. ET Online interacted with Reynolds on the red carpet for his latest film, Spirited, in New York City on Monday. There, the ‘Free Guy’ actor joked, “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.”

On being asked if he’s down to having Taylor Swift appear in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds said, “Are you kidding me?” Before adding, “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.” Praising the singer and her music, Reynolds revealed that his whole house – including pregnant wife Blake Lively, and their three daughters, James (7), Inez (6) and Betty (3), are obsessed with Taylor’s Midnights. He said, “Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much. I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

Well, seems like Taylor Swift isn’t in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, but would you have liked to see her in it? Let us know in the comments.

