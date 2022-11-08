Sexiest Man of 2022 is officially announced, and it is none other than our Captain America, Chris Evans. Each year a celebrity is selected for the title. Last year, it was Paul Rudd. Many other A-listers have earned the crown, including Michael B Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp, and more.

While talking about Evans, the actor is one of the biggest names in the industry. Besides his role as Captain America, he has appeared in several successful films. His latest venture was Russo Brother’s The Gray Man and Lightyear.

Now, Chris Evans has earned the title of Sexiest Man Alive of 2022, presented by People magazine. “My mom will be so happy,” Evans told the outlet. “She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about,” he added. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging,” Chris said and joked, “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.”

As the news broke out, several Chris Evans fans rushed to Twitter to share their reaction. Most of them have given the seal of approval for the Avengers: Endgame actor becoming the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022.

“As a straight man, I agree. Don’t judge me,” one fan said.

Another said, “OMG FINALLY. been expecting this since 2014 lmao.”

“Well deserved, I can’t imagine anyone objecting to this year’s choice. Congrats Chris Evans” wrote one more.

Check out more reactions here:

I can't believe that today chris evans talked about politics and later he is considered the sexiest man alive the perfect balance pic.twitter.com/uesAra72Ir — Lexi 🍩 (@landoughnuts) November 8, 2022

all of my problems are gone. my skin is healed. my assignments are done. chris evans is the sexiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/GcBE6G1Ac2 — ⭑ (@MILFNATS) November 8, 2022

Logged into twitter to see my future husband Chris Evans rightfully winning sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/kFS4SPjwZt — chef cale 🐍 | A Victim🌱 (@calesreputation) November 8, 2022

The news first broke out during The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert. The actor was crowned the title by his pal and the former title holder Dwayne Johnson on the set of ‘Red One.’ The two co-stars joke about sharing the title after The Rock says he is the “sexiest man alive in perpetuity.”

Dwayne Johnson got to crown Chris Evans for People’s Sexiest Man Alive on the set of ‘Red One’. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fXssVGEBBy — Red One Updates (@RedOneUpdates) November 8, 2022

For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing screens in the upcoming film, Red One. It is a holiday action feature, which also stars JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and more.

