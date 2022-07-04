Chris Evans is a lot of things besides being Captain America and America’s A**. He is a talented actor who has swayed his fans with his performance in many movies. Be it MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: First Avenger, or films like Knives Out, Gifted, and more.

Recently, the actor appeared in Lightyear, a film spinoff of the Toy Stories series, released on 17 June. Evans voices the titular character. The movie that met with controversy over its same-sex kiss saw a major plunge in its box office.

While talking about Chris Evans, there was a time when the actor revealed his preferences. Back in 2016, the actor appeared on Anna Faris‘ podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified and had a candid conversation that took a risqué turn. He revealed he can’t get enough of a female’s backside.

I’m way, way, way more of an ass man, clearly more of an a** man,” Chris Evans said. “Just everyone knows. I like b*tts,” the actor added. Chris got further candid and opened up about sending n*de pics and what really goes on behind closed doors. “Nobody sends a bad d**k pic. There’s always a full photo shoot, like a four-hour photo shoot [with] filters,” he said.

Well, to each its own. Coming back to recent times, Evans shared who his favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe hero is, and, surprisingly, it isn’t Captain America. Instead, he named Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man his favourite among all the heroes.

With the release of Lightyear, talks about his return as the Marvel superhero arose. Chris Evans addressed those and said that it was a “good run” and that a return would have to be “perfect.” He continued to say that revisiting it would be a “tall order.”

