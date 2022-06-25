Chris Evans has become synonymous with Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor who joined the studio with the Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. The actor ended up getting a trilogy, followed by 4 Avengers films and of course those celebrated cameos in many of the projects until to put down the mantle with Avengers: Endgame. The actor has been calling reprinting Cap a tall order and we know it isn’t happening anytime soon.

Advertisement

But that isn’t stopping the world from envisioning his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it isn’t just us but all Endgame director duo Joe and Anthony Russo who would love to see him Comeback to their home ground and be the force to reckon yet again. But their approach is a bit different and they would love to see him as the member of the X-Men club.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked which X-Men they feel Chris Evans should play and they had a solid answer for the same. They want him to play none other than the iconic Wolverine. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per CBR, when asked about Chris Evans and X-Men, Joe Russo said, “Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he’s real good at body control. He’s an incredible actor. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

Anthony Russo agreed with his brother, on this and described the idea of casting Evans as the X-Men’s resident berserker as “a good call.” However these are just thoughts and nothing else. We hope they take it seriously and make it true.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Billie Eilish Calls Out Internet For Focusing on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Over Roe v. Wade Overturning: “Who F*cking Gives A F*ck?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram