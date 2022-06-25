The support Johnny Depp has received ever since his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard kicked off is massive and a huge part of the internet has stuck by his side even after the verdict was out. Most people have blind trust in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and that also shows in the immense polarization of this case on social media. Since matters have finally started to settle down a bit for the actor, after a long time, looks like he is in no mood to focus on his past anymore.

For the unversed, Johnny sued his ex-wife for $50 million and was in turn, counter-sued by her for an amount of $100 million. In the verdict that was given out just a few weeks back, Amber was asked to pay $10 million under compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages which was brought down to $350,000 taking up the state cap.

It was previously announced that after fighting such a lengthy case, Johnny Depp is now prepping for the tour of his music band, Hollywood Vampire, which is expected to happen in Germany and Luxembourg next year.

In the most recent turn of events, a Hollywood Life source revealed how Johnny Depp is focusing on moving on at this point as they said, “After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate bandwagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life.”

“Johnny can’t wait to go on tour next year and even though it’s a ways away he has a ton of projects lined up to keep him very busy in the meantime”, the same source said.

Shedding some light on Johnny Depps’s love for music, they further said, “Johnny is happier than he has been in a long time and he feels like this is a whole new chapter for him. Music has always been cathartic for Johnny and this is really what he needs right now after all the stress and drama he’s dealt with for the past several years.”

