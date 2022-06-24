Marvel’s heartthrob superhero Captain America aka Chris Evans is not just best known for being the swoon-worthy soldier or being America’s best ‘a*s’ but he also is known to be one of the most ground-to-earth actors in Hollywood.

The actor does most of the activities on his social media handles, especially Instagram and usually shares his day-to-day updates with his fans. Let be an update about his upcoming film or his personal life update, he usually shares it with his fans.

The Marvel actor Chris Evans recently took it to his Instagram account to share the news of him finally giving up on his iPhone 6s and upgrading to the higher version. Yup, you read right. Sweet AF right?

Chris Evans shared a photo of his brand new phone (iPhone 13) along with his old iPhone 6s. In the caption, the actor penned, “RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button.” Talking about the flaws of his old phone, the actor also wrote, “I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

Fans were left shell-shocked after the actor revealed that he still stuck to his iPhone 6s for so long. For the unversed, the phone was released back in September 2014. Taking it to the comments section the fans expressed their views on the same.

One fan commented, “I just love how dramatic he is “, the second fan commented, “RIP IPHONE 6 YOU WILL BE MISSED”, the third fan commented, “HALLELUJAH”, the fourth fan commented, “e ready to be blown away by all the changes lol” and the fifth fan commented, “It’s about damn time… “.

What are your thoughts on Chris Evans’ brand-new iPhone 13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

