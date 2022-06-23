The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan following in India and it’s always a grand welcome for the staircase and directors who travel across the world to meet their fans. Well, when Joe Russo arrived in India, he received a warm welcome from the fans and was also amazed by how Bollywood movies work.

Talking about the same, did you know that Marvel’s director claimed that Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan were a perfect fit for the roles of OG Avengers Iron Man and Hulk? Let’s see what he has to say.

During Joe Russo’s arrival in India, Mumbai for the promotional event of the release of the Marvel anthem composed by A.R Rahman, the director was spotted in an interview where he was all praises for Salman Khan’s Dabangg. The director revealed that he loved the way the movie was shot and also claimed to be a big Salman admirer. When asked about how he was able to watch these movies he said, “For the last seven years, I have been able to watch a lot of stuff other than these movies in the edit room. But when I get into airplanes and I have to travel a lot, I like to catch up on movies, especially global cinema,”

Joe Russo further added, “I remember reading about ‘Dabangg’ so when I got into the plane, it was on there and I watched it and I loved it. I loved the camera work and the tone. It’s very entertaining. It reminded me of some of the work we did in Community,” Apart from this the director also mentioned how the Avengers: Age Of Ultron was influenced by Rajinikanth’s Robot, which in a way is a big achievement for Indian cinema. Later when asked what character would suit best for both Salman and Rajinikanth, the director did not waste time in saying that Rajinikanth would be a perfect fit for Iron Man and Salman be the Hulk.

Do let us know in the comments if you think Joe Russo’s vision about Rajinikanth and Salman Khan is correct? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

