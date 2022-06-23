BTS has become a global phenomenon in the last few years and how! The boys have torn through every other obstacle so far and that is the reason why fans strongly believe that they will be back with a bang in the future. It is a known fact that the BTS fanbase, popularly known as the ARMY is extremely creative when it comes to fan edits and now they have even started spotting the doppelgangers. In a recent turn of events, Indian fans have hunted out an alleged Indian man who looks so much like the band’s dancing champ, J-Hope

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have been all over social media ever since they announced that they are planning to focus on their solo careers henceforth. They assured the fans that they will come back with a bang but have not yet put a date on it. Since the compulsory military service has not yet been waived off for the seven members, some reports also suggest that they are preparing for all possible scenarios. They did, however, make it clear that they are not disbanding and will stay connected through the popular game show Run BTS.

In a recent turn of events, Indian BTS ARMY has found a doppelganger of member J-Hope aka Hobi and guess what, he apparently comes from India. In a bunch of clips going viral amongst the fans, the young man that goes by the Instagram name ‘ares_pun_mgr’, is being compared with J-Hope for his clearly matching facial features. In one of the viral fan-edits, women can be seen crushing on the man while a Hindi song plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bts_fan_club (@bts_fan_club48)

While a part of the Internet believes that he is Indian J-Hope, there are a few comments that suggest that he is from Nepal. What do you think about the doppelganger? Let us know in the comments.

