American actor George Clooney is one of the popular stars in Hollywood who is well known for giving blockbuster films like Ocean’s Eleven, From Dusk till Dawn, The Monuments Men, and many more. But did you know he once got into a physical altercation with filmmaker David O. Russell? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

It all started on the sets of the 1999 film Three Kings. At that time Clooney was also working on ET simultaneously. On the other hand, filmmaker Russell was experiencing budget pressure from the studio. The two didn’t have a warm relationship.

Advertisement

Both George Clooney and David O Russel came at blows with each other. Explaining on the situation, one of the producers of Three Kings, Charles Roven said to The Hollywood Reporter, “I call it the domino effect. The first domino was: We needed an actor of stature who was willing to cut his price. George fit the bill. There were a number of places along the way where he had every opportunity to bail on the movie [because] he was advised to for his own personal safety and said no. But he needed to work seven days a week, between making our movie in Arizona and ER. Nobody should work seven days a week for months. At the same time, the studio beat the shit out of David to get him to bring the budget down in the $40 million range. They tried to get him to take 10 days out of the shooting schedule.”

Roven further said, “I advised him not to do it. I begged him. But he said, “I can run and gun.” Well, he couldn’t. So we’ve got George, who’s having trouble remembering his lines because he’s working seven days a week, and we’ve got David, who’s falling behind schedule. Now we’re shooting the climax of the movie. Helicopters, explosions, gunfire. It’s chaos, madness. And George sees David talking to the extras’ [assistant director], and it looks like he’s yelling at him. But he’s yelling to be heard. And George comes running over and goes, “I told you, motherf—er, if you’re going to pick on somebody, pick on me.” And David goes, “Why don’t you just f—ing remember your lines for once?” And boom! They grab each other, and they’re tussling. And so I pulled George away. That was it. But David is always only about the movie. And you have to respect that.”

For more news on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Do You Know? The Word ‘Avengers’ Has Been Used Too Many Times In All 28 MCU Movies With The Actual Count Going Beyond 50!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram