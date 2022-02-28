There has been once a time when we have ended up jokingly demand millions of dollars from our close friend and have gotten horrifically roasted on for doing so. There isn’t a chance a close friend would actually out of nowhere give us such a huge amount, but what if we tell you a Hollywood celeb, George Clooney has actually given such a huge amount to his friends?

Shocking right? Well, what you have read is absolutely right. The renowned Hollywood actor had once given 1 million in cash to not just one friend but 14 of them each. Read on to know the whole story!

Coming back to the topic, George Clooney, while having an interview with GQ explains how he has relayed his friends who have been with him in his bad days. Talking more about it the actor said, “what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another.” He added, “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years.”

It was after the movie Gravity that George Clooney decided to do something for his friend. Talking about the movie he said, “Because they didn’t want to pay us, they gave us percentages of the movie, ’cause they thought it was gonna be a flop, and that ended up being a very good deal.”

In the same interview, Clooney concluded by saying, “I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I’ve gotten to see because of them. And I said, ‘How do you repay people like that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, well: How about a million bucks?’”

The actor’s long-time friend, Rande Gerber, while talking to MSNBC in 2017, revealed that Clooney purchased 14 Tumi suitcases which had $1 million in each. The actor asked him and his other friends to mark a date and come home for a dinner party and at the time the actor presented them with this gift.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in his 2020 release The Midnight Sky. Talking about the future, George would next be seen teaming up with Julia Roberts in his upcoming film Ticket To Paradise. The film is set to release in October 2022.

So would you love to have a close friend like George Clooney? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

