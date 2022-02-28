Everyone remembers Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s relationship. Their romance was once causing a wildfire across the media and internet, as people went gaga over them. Both were a huge part of the Twilight franchise and have grown to become acclaimed actors. Everyone also knows that their romance wasn’t always catching the positive light.

All hell broke loose when the news of Kristen cheating on Rob broke. It was reported that the Spencer actress has cheated on the Tenet actor with director Rupert Sanders, who was married. The reason behind the affair was not given out directly, but it was said that it was nothing more than a ‘self-destructive’ moment in the Spencer star’s life.

But it turns out that there were a lot of things about her relationship with Robert Pattinson that Kristen Stewart didn’t like. Back in 2016, years after breaking up, Kristen spoke with T Magazine about their romance and admitted that the pressure put on the six-year relationship contributed to the couple’s eventual split.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product. It wasn’t real life anymore,” Kristen Stewart said. “And that was gross to me,” she added while speaking about her and Robert Pattinson. “It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value,” Stewart added.

“I’m not the typical showman. But at the same time, I want so badly to expose myself,” she continued. Kristen recently appeared in Spencer as Princess Diana. She was also nominated for the Best Actress in a leading role at the Oscars 2022.

Many Kristen Stewart fans rejoiced at this moment as they were angry before for her snub at the SAG Awards 2022. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is set to make his DC debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman on 4th March.

