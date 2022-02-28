Every fan across the globe was left heartbroken when Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa announced his separation with wife Lisa Bonet. The couple over the years had created a fanbase for themselves and one of the most idealized ones amongst the many Hollywood pairs. While them parting ways left everyone shocked, looks like the couple is reuniting and giving their relationship a second chance.

Yes, you read that right. If the reports are anything to go by now, Jason and Lisa are both back together and are giving their love a second chance amid the entire divorce row. The new has definitely come as a breather for their fans and they are already praying the two get back together. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As reported by Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple said that “Jason Momoa moved back in with Lisa Bonet about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The source adds that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s two teenage children (Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13) “obviously thrilled that their parents have given their marriage another shot. Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

Meanwhile, in a lengthy post while announcing his separation with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa wrote, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage.”

Their joint statement read, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

