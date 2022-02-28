Robert Pattinson will be seen as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman soon, as the movie reaches its release date, which is 4th March. It is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. Even though the review embargo wasn’t lifted then, a few first reactions of the movie from different sources were revealed.

From what is being said, the upcoming DC flick is going to be amazing that Rob is going to be your new favourite Caped Crusader. The film is predicted to do well at the box office and may just become one of the biggest-grossing iterations of the superhero.

While talking about The Batman, it was recently reported that a watch with a price tag so huge was launched that only Bruce Wayne could afford when introduced. As the Robert Pattinson-led reaches closer to its release date, more and more merchandise is being put out on the shelves.

A luxury timepiece, The Batman Tourbillon Watch, has been created by Kross Studio. The Hollywood Reporter, which reported about the watch, revealed that it was worth a hefty $100,000. The design is pretty cool. It is inspired by the reimagined Bat-Signal in the Robert Pattinson starrer. If you were to purchase it, it will also come with a functional, light-up aluminum Bat-Signal sculpture.

Both the merchandises are a part of the limited-edition of the collector’s set inspired by the Caped Crusader, with only 10 pieces being produced. It was reported that two of the watches have already been sold.

While speaking of Bat-signal, recently Warner Bros also promoted The Batman through creating an interactive Bat-signal, which would pop up on your Google after searching the keywords, “Bruce Wayne” or “Gotham City.” Are you excited to watch the Robert Pattinson starrer?

