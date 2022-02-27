Kim Kardashian recently attended Milan Fashion Week and made a head-turning entry donning Prada from head to toe. The boss babe took to her official Instagram handle and shared pictures of the same and got brutally trolled for doing so. Fans in the comments section slammed her for sharing pictures from a fashion week and not talking about the current situation between Russia and Ukraine. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine which didn’t go well with the rest of the world. In no time, netizens on social media started supporting the people of Ukraine and started raising funds for them online.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram account, Kim Kardashian captioned it, “Prada Bae.” While a section of social media appreciated her Prada look, others slammed her for posting pictures from Milan Fashion Week and not talking about Russia and Ukraine crises.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s picture here:

That’s a very chic look of Kim K, we must say.

Reacting to Kimberly’s picture, a user commented, “Hi Kim, there’s war and ppl are dying right this second, but glad for your Prada bra pictures – lifechanging 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 #prayforukraine.” Another user commented, “Kim, babe, we have war in Ukraine, we don’t need your Prada looks in our instagram feed.” A third user commented, “One would think someone with 288 million followers and someone who contemplates of becoming a lawyer has something to say about injustice and war crimes against Ukraine. What an utter disappointment…” A fourth user commented, “It is good to see that someone has more problems than Ukraine fighting for freedom with Russia🤦🤦 Please…….”

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian sharing pictures from Milan Fashion Week? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Harry Styles’ ‘Stalker’ Breaks Into His London House & Assaults His House Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube