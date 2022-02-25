Russia and Ukraine War is come to be one of the most heated news lately and have caused worries for a lot of people around the world. Recently Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Javed Akhtar, and many more have expressed their worries regarding the ongoing dispute between the countries. Let’s check them out.

For the unversed, Thursday Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed to be starting a special military operation in Ukraine and also asked the Ukrainian soldiers to put down their weapons and go home.

Coming back to the topic, after Russia started its military operations in Ukraine, social media was filled with comments and tweets from all around the world. Celebrities from all corners also took part in expressing how they felt over the matter that was taking place in the world. Actor Sonu Sood had taken it to his Twitter account requesting the Indian embassy to find out a possible way for the Indians in Ukraine to evacuate safely.

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

Actress Richa Chadda also took it to her Twitter account saying, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. (If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again badhai (sic).”

Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’.

(If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again ☺️badhai) pic.twitter.com/WETvjQQdhZ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2022

Singer and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also talked about the topic saying, “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen.”

If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2022

Apart from this, actress Priyanka Chopra also shared her concerns about the war between the two countries. However, the actress didn’t take it to her Twitter but her Instagram account to share he take. Her post’s caption read “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.”

Actor Arshad Warsi had also shared his take on the topic, however, he didn’t do it the mainstream way but ended up sharing a meme on it from his movie Golmaal. The actor, later on, deleted it as he started to face a lot of heat.

Check out other celeb’s reactions:

This is literally world politics right now sounding as @futterwackening said like a bad Bollywood film dialogue!

🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/by0SD4iAOV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2022

I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the।midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war.Mother's don't give life for war. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 24, 2022

Everyone loses in a war. — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 24, 2022

What are your thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

